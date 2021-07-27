Newcastle United are said to have received another loan offer for Yoshi Muto.

Muto spent last season on loan with Eibar as the Basque club suffered relegation to the second tier.

The Japan international struggled for regular game time after his 2018 move to the Magpies from Mainz, making just 26 Premier League appearances in two years, scoring once.

Ahead of this season, Newcastle have been offered the chance to send Muto out on loan again with Greek outfit Aris said to be interested.

Sportime report that Aris have begun talks over a loan deal, and it seems as though Newcastle will be happy to sanction the deal.

Muto is unlikely to feature in the upcoming campaign, with Steve Bruce looking to strengthen, and will be better off heading elsewhere for regular football.

Though, a deal is by no means done just yet with the details still being discussed for the once £9.5million-rated forward.