The future of one Spanish Olympic star could be resolved as soon as he’s home from Tokyo, with Brighton and Hove Albion links beginning to intensify.

The Athletic had already reported that the Seagulls were interested in former Barcelona star, Marc Cucurella, currently plying his trade at fellow La Liga side, Getafe.

Now Getafe president, Angel Torres, has given a more recent update, reported by a tweet from the Sp_Getafe account and cited by Sussex Live.

“There is a lot of talk. We have had several offers, the strongest for Cucurella from an English team that continues to insist,” he said at an anniversary dinner for the club this week.

“They had offered him a great contract and he was willing. Let’s see when he returns from the Games.”

Cucurella has more than proved his abilities as an attacking wing-back down the left side, having initially impressed at Eibar, before his move to the Madrid-based side.

It’s believed that Barcelona had even tried to get him back to the Camp Nou as understudy to Jordi Alba, a move that would’ve made sense for the Catalans, but it didn’t happen.

Now Brighton appear to be in the box seat for a player that will only get better and better.