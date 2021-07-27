Palmeiras club chief comments on the pending transfer of starlet to Roma

Palmeiras allowed for left-back Matías Viña to travel to Italy and initiate a mandatory quarantine due to the pandemic. The Uruguay international is very close to being announced as a new reinforcement of AS Roma.

UOL Esporte reports that both parties involved are working on finalizing the deal’s financial terms that would see the Brazilian club receive €11-million for the 23-year-old.

Ahead of the move, Palmeiras club chief Anderson Barros spoke about the pending transfer of Viña to the Italian club.

“There is an ongoing negotiation with Roma. Out of good faith and understanding that it is necessary to comply with a quarantine so that Viña can work normally, Palmeiras released the athlete to travel and start this process. However, the club makes it clear that the negotiation is not concluded, and it will only be as soon as the whole process is finalized,” Barros said.

Meanwhile, Viña will sign a four-year contract with the Serie A side. The move means Roma has found their substitute for injured left-back Leonardo Spinazzola, who is out of action until at least January.

The left-back has made 69 appearances for Palmeiras and 47 appearances for Club Nacional. Viña has won a Copa Libertadores, Brazil Cup, and Uruguan league title.

Now, the young defender is ready to try his chances in Europe.