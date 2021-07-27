Manchester United are already searching for replacements for Paul Pogba amid reports the Frenchman could leave the club.

Pogba is of interest to French giants Paris Saint-Germain with Sky Sports reporting the Ligue 1 side could make their interest formal in the coming days.

Just whether the midfielder will decide to leave remains to be seen, but he does only have one year remaining on his current deal.

MORE: Solskjaer hoping to strengthen specific position

That means if Pogba decides not to sign a new contract at Old Trafford, he is likely to be sold this year.

And in case Pogba does depart, United are already ‘sounding out’ replacements, according to The Telegraph.

United have already strengthened in this transfer window with the signing of Jadon Sancho and agreement struck over Raphael Varane.

And a Pogba replacement would not come cheap, but the Reds would likely receive a sizable fee to put towards that next purchase should the Frenchman depart.