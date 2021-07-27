It’s a sight that all Atletico Madrid supporters will surely love to see.

One of their own, back where they belong and where it all started many, many years ago.

Fernando Torres was just 11 years old when he joined the Rojiblancos in 1995, going on to become one of the club’s most beloved strikers before leaving for Liverpool, Chelsea and Milan.

A brief stint back at Atleti followed before the final stop of his playing career at Japanese side, Sagan Tosu.

Now he’s back in the red and white half of Madrid and coaching the U19 side, and he looks completely relaxed.