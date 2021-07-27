Menu

Photos: Starlet presented at Old Trafford after completing transfer from Liverpool

You rarely see anyone moving between Man United and Liverpool, so it’s still a big deal even if it’s a 16-year-old making the move from Anfield to Old Trafford.

Ethan Ennis is a highly rated midfielder who’s expected to be a Premier League midfielder in the future, but he’ll now continue his development at Old Trafford after making the move to United:

It’s thought that he’s going to go into the U18 side for now, but he’s a name to keep an eye on over the next few years to see how he develops.

