Photos: Starlet presented at Old Trafford after completing transfer from Liverpool

You rarely see anyone moving between Man United and Liverpool, so it’s still a big deal even if it’s a 16-year-old making the move from Anfield to Old Trafford.

Ethan Ennis is a highly rated midfielder who’s expected to be a Premier League midfielder in the future, but he’ll now continue his development at Old Trafford after making the move to United:

Official: Ethan Ennis signs for Manchester United – as revealed exclusively by Stretty News two weeks ago: https://t.co/1d9cAFOBiT pic.twitter.com/lPi1AEbYdX — Stretty News (@StrettyNews) July 27, 2021

It’s thought that he’s going to go into the U18 side for now, but he’s a name to keep an eye on over the next few years to see how he develops.