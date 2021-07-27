Menu

Report claims Chelsea failed with a €130m offer to re-sign former star this summer

Chelsea FC
We’ve seen a reduction in spending this summer due to the impacts of covid-19, but it still looks like a genuinely world-class striker is going to cost at least €100m in the market.

Chelsea did manage to win the Champions League last season but they need a more reliable number 9 to keep them pushing for the Premier League title over the course of a season, and a few names have been linked.

One of them was their former striker Romelu Lukaku, and a report from Alfredo Pedulla via Football Italia has indicated how keen Chelsea were to bring him back.

It’s actually suggested that Chelsea were ready to go all-in with a massive offer of €130m, but Inter were adamant that they didn’t want to sell him, while the sale of Achraf Hakimi to PSG also offset any financial worries.

It’s also suggested that Erling Haaland is still a target so perhaps a similar bid for him might be enough, but it’s clear that Chelsea mean business this summer.

