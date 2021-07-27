Report claims Chelsea star is unlikely to leave and reunite with his former manager until 2023 at the earliest

Sometimes it can be tempting to write off a player if they don’t live up to expectations in their first season, but it can also take some time to settle and adapt.

Timo Werner didn’t score as many goals as Chelsea fans would’ve hoped last season, but his work rate and pace did cause plenty of problems and there’s still a feeling that he could turn it around, while the arrival of a new number 9 could also take the pressure away from him.

A report from Sport1 in Germany has looked at the latest rumours about a transfer to Bayern Munich, and it does sound like there’s something to them.

Bayern have just appointed his former RB Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann, and it’s thought that he would be keen to bring him in as the long-term successor to Robert Lewandowski.

There are several hurdles to overcome in the potential transfer, as it’s thought that those behind the scenes aren’t completely sold on his ability and that’s why they didn’t try to sign him when he was excelling for Leipzig.

The report also points out that Chelsea have a general policy of handing out five-year contracts to new signings, but they try to assess them after three years before deciding to sell or offer an extension.

That means the summer of 2023 may be the time for Werner to move on, but everything does point to him staying at Stamford Bridge next season.