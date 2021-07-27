Report claims key target has informed Chelsea that he wants to sign for them this summer

Most of the transfer rumours involving Chelsea are centered around the potential addition of a new number 9, but they could still do with someone else in the centre of their defence too.

Fikayo Tomori did move to AC Milan permanently and Thiago Silva won’t be able to start every game, so the fans will be interested to see the links with Jules Kounde growing stronger this afternoon.

A report from Gianluca Di Marzio has even gone as far to suggest that the Sevilla defender has told Chelsea that he wants to sign for them this summer, so it now comes down to finding an agreement with Sevilla.

They currently claim that there’s no sign of an agreement just now, but the general feeling is that a compromise will be found and he will be a Chelsea player next season.

He looks like he could be a magnificent signing as he’s an outstanding defender with pace and poise on the ball, but he’s also a weapon when he’s allowed to roam forward and there’s room for that if Thomas Tuchel goes with three CB’s again next season.