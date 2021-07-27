Real Madrid and Brazil legend Roberto Carlos has issued his verdict on Manchester United star Luke Shaw.

Shaw enjoyed an excellent season of last, playing a pivotal role for Manchester United as they finished second in the Premier League and reached the Europa League final.

The left-back then followed that up by becoming one of the most influential players in England’s Euro 2020 campaign, scoring in the ill-fated final.

Shaw has really turned things around having initially come under criticism following his move to Old Trafford, particularly from Jose Mourinho.

And his efforts on the international level have seen him branded as the player of the competition by a man who knows more than a thing or two about playing left-back.

Roberto Carlos said of Shaw in an interview with GQ: “He was the best player in the tournament.

“He has to keep it up; he has to continue playing like that. That’s important.”

Shaw will now look to respond to that challenge from Carlos as Manchester United look to end a four-year trophy drought in the coming campaign amid heavy investment on incomings across the likes of Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane.