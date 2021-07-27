Spurs set to miss out on €30m-rated star as he looks to sign a new contract

Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini was desperately unlucky to miss out on Euro 2020 due to injury this summer, but he’s still attracting a lot of interest after an impressive season in Serie A.

He came through Roma’s youth system before going to Sassuolo for a couple of seasons to prove himself before returning, and this would be the natural time in his career to seek a new challenge.

Roma do have a proud history of having a Roman talisman in the team, from Francesco Totti to Daniele De Rossi, while it looked like Alessandro Florenzi would be the next one but he’s been out on loan in recent seasons.

That leaves Pellegrini as the most likely player to take on that role going forward, and a report from Corriere Dello Sport via Football Italia has indicated that he doesn’t want to leave his hometown club.

There is interest from Spurs and a release clause of €30m would provide outstanding value, but it’s now thought that he will sign a new contract through to 2026 so that should take him off the market for now.

His current deal ran out next summer so something did have to be done, but he now figures to be central to Jose Mourinho’s project going forward.