There’s never a dull moment in the Rooney household, but after the latest salacious headlines involving former Manchester United star, Wayne, sources close to his wife, Coleen, have noted that she is fully behind her husband and believes his version of events.

Rooney had watched his side lose to Salford in a pre-season friendly before heading into Manchester and drowning his sorrows in the city’s Chinawhite nightclub.

He was then photographed with three scantily clad young ladies at the Staycity budget hotel but reported to police that he had been the victim of a blackmail sting as he hadn’t given permission for the photos to be taken.

At least he can be thankful for the knowledge that he’ll not be getting too much grief at home for it.

“Coleen is fully behind him. She feels he’s been the victim of a stitch-up,” a source is quoted as telling The Sun.

“She has spoken to him and is entirely backing his version of events. They are rock solid.”

Whether that’s the end of the matter remains to be seen, with no one really coming out of the scandal well at all.