The signing of Raphael Varane by Manchester United was always going to elicit some strong opinions one way or the other, and supporters of other clubs have taken to Twitter to mock the Red Devils.

Despite Varane’s incredible trophy haul after a decade at Real Madrid, many supporters have questioned United’s wisdom at signing the 28-year-old.

MORE: End of the road for Pogba

Some have suggested that other Premier League sides have better central defenders, whilst others have shared clips of videos where the French World Cup winner hasn’t been at his best.

For now, the only way in which Varane will be able to shut a few mouths is by showing his class on the pitch.

If he’s able to strike up an enviable defensive partnership with Harry Maguire and build a solid defensive platform for United to work from, then there’s every chance that they’ll go close again next season.

If not, more opposition supporters will be having a field day, just like those below.

Ratioed by the best CB in Manchester pic.twitter.com/mQkDO0eZly — Sterlingsquad (@Sterlingsquad) July 27, 2021