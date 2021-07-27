Supporters of both Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal will have to prove they’re either double jabbed with the coronavirus vaccine or provide a negative Covid test within 48 hours of their pre-season friendly at White Hart Lane if they want to gain admission.

According to Sky Sports, the north Londoners want to trial the NHS Covid Pass for the game between the two Premier League giants, and their female counterparts, with both games being played on August 8.

Given that the government are insisting that all adults over 18 will have to provide proof of having had both injections in order to attend stadia after October 1, Tottenham are looking to get ahead of the curve to see how the technology works in practice.

With so many ‘anti vaxxers’ refusing to be vaccinated, it remains to be seen in the longer-term how easy it will be to monitor the usage of the Covid Pass when thousands of fans are seeking to gain entry, particularly if this falls close to kick-off.