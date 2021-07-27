Manchester United appear to be oh-so-close to securing Real Madrid centre-back, Raphael Varane, as their next summer signing, however, the switch seems to have hit a snag at the 11th hour.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is believed to be keen to pair the French World Cup winner with Harry Maguire, to shore up United’s back line, and the quicker he’s able to join the Red Devils’ pre-season, the better for all concerned.

Though a deal could still be announced imminently, it will be the middle to end of next week at the earliest before Varane can join up with his new team-mates.

That’s because, according to AS and cited by Get Spanish Football News, the player will have to isolate for five days after touching down in England.

It will be a frustrating delay but one that is, unfortunately, wholly necessary in these Covid times.

If everything else goes according to plan, then Varane should be a United player before the end of next week.