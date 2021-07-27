Menu

Video: Chelsea strikers Ugbo and Broja both score against Bournemouth

It still feels like Chelsea will make a big splash in the transfer market to sign another striker, but there were promising signs from the returning loanees against Bournemouth tonight.

Armando Broja and Ike Ugbo were both impressive on loan last season, but it’s not really clear if they have a legitimate chance of making the squad next season.

All they can really do is try to make an impact when they get a chance, and both got on the scoresheet tonight

Broja Goal:

 

Ugbo goal:

