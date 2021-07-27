He’s made a living from being the man in the know, and Fabrizio Romano was a Johnny on the spot once again as he chatted to his followers live on his Twitch channel about a potential Chelsea move for Jules Kounde.

With thousands of messages rolling in, all seemingly wanting to know the ins and outs of the potential hire, Romano exclusively told his followers that Kurt Zouma would potentially form part of the deal to take the Sevilla man to Stamford Bridge.