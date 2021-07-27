Menu

Video: Fabrizio Romano is Johnny on the spot yet again as he breaks critical detail on Chelsea’s Kounde move live on Twitch

Chelsea FC
Posted by

He’s made a living from being the man in the know, and Fabrizio Romano was a Johnny on the spot once again as he chatted to his followers live on his Twitch channel about a potential Chelsea move for Jules Kounde.

MORE: End of the road for Pogba

With thousands of messages rolling in, all seemingly wanting to know the ins and outs of the potential hire, Romano exclusively told his followers that Kurt Zouma would potentially form part of the deal to take the Sevilla man to Stamford Bridge.

More Stories fabrizio romano Jules Kounde Kurt Zouma

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.