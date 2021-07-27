There’s no doubt that Leeds United were a breath of fresh air in the Premier League last season, and one former star of the club has gone as far as to suggest that they’re becoming everyone’s second favourite team.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Jermaine Beckford praised the Elland Road outfit for their intensity and honesty right throughout the 2020/21 campaign, and believes that there’s a massive appreciation of the way in which Marcelo Bielsa has Leeds playing.

MORE: End of the road for Pogba

With the likes of Kalvin Philipps in the ranks, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see them go from strength to strength next season.