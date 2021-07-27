Video: ‘Outstanding’ – Pundit can’t believe Man United will sign fantastic Varane for less than £40m

It’s not often that World Cup winning centre-backs become available on the transfer market, even less so for under £40m, but that’s the precise scenario Man United are looking at with their purchase of Raphael Varane, something that talkSPORT pundit, Darren Ambrose, has suggested is an outstanding piece of business.

Los Blancos have been left with little option other than to cash in on Varane after it was believed the Frenchman made it clear that he saw his future elsewhere.

With only one year left on his Real contract, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has taken advantage of the chance to bag himself a bargain.