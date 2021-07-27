West Ham United appear to have dropped the ball in their contract offer to defender Vladimir Coufal.

Coufal was a key part of the Hammers’ impressive season of last, making 34 Premier League outings as David Moyes’ men qualified for the Europa League.

The 28-year-old remains under contract for another two years at the London Stadium having penned a three-year deal following his move from Slavia Prague.

Despite that, West Ham are keen to hand Coufal a new and improved contract, but it seems their first offer has not gone down well.

According to Sky Sports’ Dharmesh Sheth, the Hammers’ offer did not address an increase in basic salary, focussing on rewards through appearances and performances, and that left Coufal unimpressed.

“This is a difficult one because West Ham United, they do remain in talks with Vladimir Coufal’s representatives over a new and improved contract,” said Sheth on Sky Sports via West Ham Zone.

“Talks so far though have yet to find a resolution and that is much to the increased frustration of Coufal and his representatives.

“Coufal, I’m told, has gone as far to say he feels let down by the club over the initial offer they’ve made.

“I’m told that initial offer was weighted more on appearances and performances rather than an initial hike on that basic wage.

“Of course, negotiations are still ongoing so of course, that could still change.

“He feels his performances haven’t been reflected in that initial offer so far, it should be noted, so far. But there is a little bit of a stalemate happening here so I think something has got to give.

“Coufal is not happy at the moment, his representatives aren’t happy at the moment.

“West Ham do realise they do need to reward Coufal for the performances he’s made in his one season at West Ham.”

Thankfully for West Ham, Sheth did add: “I think there is a deal to be done there,” so the Hammers may yet be able to get the defender back on side ahead of the new season, when it’s hoped he will play a significant part again for Moyes’ men.