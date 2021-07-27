Wolves refuse to allow star to link up with Nuno Espirito Santo again at Spurs

You always see managers being linked with former players after they move to a bigger club, so it was inevitable that Wolves players would be linked with Spurs this summer.

Conor Coady has been impressive for a few seasons now so he’s definitely done enough to earn a potential step-up, but a report from 90min.com has indicated that Wolves have absolutely no intention of allowing him to link up with Nuno Espirito Santo again in London.

It doesn’t sound like it’s anything personal with their former manager and simply refusing to deal with him, more that Adama Traore and Ruben Neves could also be on the move this summer so Coady is simply seen as untouchable.

Coady will turn 29 next season so there may be a feeling that if he wants a big move then it’s going to have to come soon, but there’s also no sign that he’s looking to force the issue either so he should still be at Wolves next season.