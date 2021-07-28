With Raphael Varane on the verge of making a switch from Real Madrid to Manchester United, medical pending, former United star, Patrice Evra, has lauded his countryman.

If there’s one person who knows what it takes to succeed as a defender at Old Trafford it’s Evra, and it’s clear that he believes French World Cup winner, Varane, is exactly the right type of signing for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

“Varane reminds me of Rio Ferdinand. Great with the ball, great in the air. He’s the complete centre-back,” he said to The Athletic.

“I remember my first game with the French national team and I was so impressed. He was so young yet so good with the ball, so fast and his anticipation was perfect.

“He’s calm with the ball and he can score too. It’s a top, top signing for Manchester United.”

High praise indeed, for a player that remains untested in the English top-flight.

One has to metaphorically doff their cap to the centre-back who, frankly, could’ve carried on coasting through games with Los Blancos.

At a crucial period in his career, Varane decided he wanted a change and stuck to his guns throughout negotiations.

His career to this point has been trophy-laden, and with his peak years ahead as a player, the hope will be he can bring that winning mentality to the Old Trafford dressing room and hope it rubs off.