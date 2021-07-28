Menu

AC Milan makes one last dash to secure Santos starlet from Juventus

AC Milan
Posted by

Juventus FC appears to be beating out AC Milan for Santos FC forward Kaio Jorge. The teenager has reportedly signed a pre-contract with the Turin-based club, but the Rossoneri isn’t giving up without a fight. 

According to Sky Italia (via MilanNews), Milan is trying to make one last dash to secure the player. The report states that they have made a €5-million offer to Santos as they want to steal the player away from Juventus.

Milan hopes to secure the transfer for the teenager this summer; meanwhile, Juventus will remain patient as they would like the player to arrive in January and avoid paying a transfer sum since Jorge’s contract expires in December.

Portuguese giant Benfica is also interested in the player; however, it doesn’t seem as though Jorge has any interest in heading to Portugal. It will be interesting to see what occurs as Santos wants to have a fee for the player before the summer window closes.

