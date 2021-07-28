West Ham fans will be delighted by the news that one of David Moyes’ targets appears to be heading for the London Stadium after Al Hilal were allegedly beaten by the Hammers to the signature of the £22m player.

An Arabic Twitter account, cited by Hammers News, have noted that West Bromwich Albion star, Matheus Pereira, is on the verge of sealing a switch to the east Londoners, and at three years younger than Jesse Lingard, who now seems certain to stay at Manchester United, he could be a sound alternative.

“Private sources confirm that the Brazilian player Matheus Pereira has reached an agreement with the English club West Ham, after several negotiations that took place during the past two days with his former club, West Bromwich Albion, and which ended with the purchase of the player’s contract in a deal estimated at 22 million pounds,” the tweet read.

The Brazilian had a hand in 17 goals and assists for the Baggies last season, and was one of the bright spots for Sam Allardyce’s side, despite not being able to keep them up.

He’ll inject some pace and creativity into West Ham’s attack and is sure to quickly become a fan favourite, just as Lingard did during his loan spell.