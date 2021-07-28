Like so many before and since, Hachim Mastour was once touted as football’s next big thing.

It’s a title that has been a millstone around the neck of many young players. Just ask Freddy Adu or Sonny Pike for starters.

Mastour became something of a YouTube sensation at just 14 years of age, with AC Milan offering him what was expected to be the platform to a long and successful career in professional football.

However, his star only briefly shone, and some years later, his career has taken yet another nosedive.

According to the Daily Star, Mastour, still only 23, is now without a club after being released by Serie B side, Reggina.

He’d joined them after a spell at Greek side, Lamia, and was apparently on loan at Carpi last season, where he made 10 appearances.

It’s all a far cry from the days when Man City, Juventus, Barcelona and Real Madrid were all fighting for his signature.