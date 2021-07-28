Arsenal ace looks set to reject any offer to move abroad and wants to fight for his place

It’s expected that Arsenal will lose a few of their fringe players this summer, but Cedric Soares is one of those players who it probably makes sense to keep around.

He won’t fetch a huge fee in the transfer market, he won’t be on a big wage and he’s a capable player who can cover on either side of the defence without kicking up a fuss when he has a run out of the team.

There had been some talk of potential interest from Fenerbahce but it appears that the Portuguese defender would reject it and opt to stay with the Gunners:

Cedric Soares to Fenerbahce rumours: I’m told the Portuguese defender is determined to fight for his place at Arsenal. ?? No offers on the table as of today. #AFC — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) July 28, 2021

There’s also the ongoing issue with Hector Bellerin as it’s not clear where he would be playing next season, so that makes keeping Cedric even more likely just to have someone proven to start the season rather than having to recruit two new players for the same position.

That may change if the Turkish side come in with an offer that couldn’t be turned down, but it looks like he’s going nowhere.