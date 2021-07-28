Menu

Arsenal ace looks set to reject any offer to move abroad and wants to fight for his place

Arsenal FC
Posted by

It’s expected that Arsenal will lose a few of their fringe players this summer, but Cedric Soares is one of those players who it probably makes sense to keep around.

He won’t fetch a huge fee in the transfer market, he won’t be on a big wage and he’s a capable player who can cover on either side of the defence without kicking up a fuss when he has a run out of the team.

There had been some talk of potential interest from Fenerbahce but it appears that the Portuguese defender would reject it and opt to stay with the Gunners:

There’s also the ongoing issue with Hector Bellerin as it’s not clear where he would be playing next season, so that makes keeping Cedric even more likely just to have someone proven to start the season rather than having to recruit two new players for the same position.

That may change if the Turkish side come in with an offer that couldn’t be turned down, but it looks like he’s going nowhere.

More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea on red alert as Premier League clubs looking to hijack Kounde deal at the 11th hour
Done deal: German giants confirm the signing of Barcelona starlet
Al Hilal beaten to signing of Jesse Lingard alternative by West Ham claim sources in Middle East
More Stories Cedric Soares

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.