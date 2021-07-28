Arsenal and Liverpool given transfer boost as French side list coveted midfielder on the market

Reported Liverpool and Arsenal transfer target Renato Sanches is up for sale, according to le10sport.

Sanches was previously considered one of the most promising young players on the planet, hence why he secured a big-money transfer to Bayern Munich at such a young age.

However, the expectations that come with playing at the Allianz Arena swallowed him up, with Sanches unable to produce his best football in a Bayern shirt, or at Swansea City on loan.

The Portuguese midfielder had to depart in order to get his career back on track, with Lille providing him with a new home, and one in which he has thrived.

Sanches’ performances for Portugal at Euro 2020 were a clear indication that Sanches has rediscovered his best form in Ligue 1, and he’s now attracting attention from the big boys again.

L’Equipe previously reported that both Liverpool and Arsenal are interested in signing the now 23-year-old this summer.

Liverpool are in dire need of a new central midfielder following the departure of Gini Wijnaldum to Paris Saint-Germain, while there’s doubts over the future of Arsenal’s Granit Xhaka, who is wanted by AS Roma (as per Sky Italia).

Sanches could be the solution that both clubs are looking for, and according to French outlet le10sport, Lille are hoping to sell the player before the end of the window in order to raise cash.

The report also mentions Barcelona and Tottenham as potential suitors, meaning the race to sign Sanches could be about to explode into life, as the days tick down towards the deadline.

