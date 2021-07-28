Mikel Arteta has a few of weeks left to get some more players in for Arsenal, with one Ajax star apparently on his radar, even if former Gunner and now Ajax director of football, Marc Overmars, has suggested that there has been no contact between the clubs to this point.

With the start of the season just two weeks away, arguably the Spaniard will need to bed down his playing staff by then or consider upsetting dressing room equilibrium.

The Sun suggest that Andre Onana is of interest to the north Londoners, despite his ban from the game for 12 months for usage of an illegal substance, reduced to nine months on appeal.

Aaron Ramsdale was believed to be the custodian of choice, though an asking price of £30m seems to have put the Gunners off, and hence the interest in Onana.

However, they could be too late with Lyon in the box seat for his services, despite going quiet on the deal over the past week.

“I’m not sure if we’ll get to a deal with Lyon,” Overmars said to Voetbal International, cited by The Sun.

“There hasn’t been contact for a week. Another club was interested but they already got another goalie.

“Arsenal were also mentioned but I haven’t had any contact with them.”