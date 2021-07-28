Arsenal hatch plan to sign top-class Inter Milan forward in potential part-exchange deal

Arsenal have a plan to sign Lautaro Martinez from Inter Milan this summer, according to Fichajes.

The Gunners are using the summer market as an opportunity to strengthen Mikel Arteta’s squad, with Nuno Tavares and Albert Sambi Lokonga through the door, with Ben White expected to follow (as per Sky Sports).

While that’d be a strong start to the window for Arsenal, it likely wouldn’t be enough to get them back into Champions League qualification contention – further expenditure would likely be required.

On Tuesday, a surprise report by the Telegraph claimed that Arsenal had made an enquiry for Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez, who netted 17 Serie A goals in the Nerazzurri’s scudetto-winning campaign.

Said claims have now been backed up by Fichajes, who believe Arsenal’s interest in Lautaro to be legitimate, with Edu and co already hatching a plan to get the Argentine through the door this summer.

MORE: Enquiry made: Arsenal could land a genuine gamechanger as they look to sign striker made available for €70m

Fichajes believe that striker Alexandre Lacazette will be sold, potentially to Atletico Madrid, in order to raise funds for Arsenal’s pursuit of Lautaro. He won’t be the only one heading out the door, though.

It’s noted that either of Nicolas Pepe or Willian could be included as part of the deal in an effort to bring the price down. It remains to be seen whether Inter would be interested in signing either player.

Irrespective of whether Arsenal fans think they’ll be able to sign Lautaro, they ought to take encouragement in the fact that Arsenal are targeting players in the top bracket.

It’s only through signing the kind of players that Man City, Man United, Chelsea and Liverpool tend to target that Arsenal will be successful in forcing their way back into contention.

Click here for more of the latest Arsenal news