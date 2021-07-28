Mikel Arteta is still beavering away at the coal face it seems, looking to bring in players ahead of the new Premier League campaign, however, he’s been thwarted in his attempts to get one Barcelona star to move to north London.

Knowing Barca’s predicament, Arsenal seemingly have chanced their arm and registered an interest in right-back Sergino Dest according to Sport, who also suggest that both Borussia Dortmund and Monaco are keeping tabs on the player.

However, having only signed on at the Camp Nou this time last year, the player is in no rush to leave, and will no doubt give a polite thanks but no thanks if the Gunners pursue their interest.

Their need for Dest would appear to be obvious given how heavily Hector Bellerin has been linked with a move away, though they’ll need to look elsewhere for any replacement.

Whether Barcelona’s stance on their player changes if they’re not able to shift other players on will be seen in due course.