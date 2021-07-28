Bad news for Arsenal as top-class forward unlikely to accept move even if €90m bid is lodged

Arsenal have been linked with some pretty exciting names in the transfer market this summer, but you do have to wonder how realistic some of the rumours are.

They have gone backwards in recent years and won’t even play in Europe next season, so that can often be a decisive factor for a player when they decide where to go next.

The Gunners have been linked with Inter Milan’s star striker Lautaro Martinez in recent days, but a report from Football Italia doesn’t bring positive news from an Arsenal point of view.

They do point out that it would likely cost them around €90m to get the deal done so that’s a big issue, but even if they could raise those funds it still doesn’t sound like the transfer would happen.

It’s claimed that he would only be interested in leaving Inter for one of the big three in Spain, but Barca and Real don’t have any money and Atletico Madrid would also be unlikely to pay that much so any move looks unlikely.

At least it looks like Arsenal are going to show some serious ambition in the market this summer, but it doesn’t sound like they’ll be landing Lautaro Martinez.