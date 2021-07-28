Bad news for Man United as ace expected to miss the first three games of next season

There’s no real debate over the starter at left-back for Man United going forward, but Luke Shaw has to be shattered after a tough season and England’s run to the final of Euro 2020.

The ideal scenario would see him get a rest and possibly sit out the first few games of next season, but that may not be possible after the BBC reported on the latest with Alex Telles’ injury.

He picked up a knock in training and it didn’t look good, but it’s now confirmed that he’s expected to miss the first three games of next season at least, while that could also scupper any chance of an exit for him too.

There could also be a knock-on effect to Brandon Williams who looked like a prime candidate to go out on loan to further his development, but he will now need to stay as cover or to potentially even start the season depending on Shaw.

It’s an injury that’s come at the worst time for the Brazilian, especially when it looked like he would get a run of games to show what he can do.