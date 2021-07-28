Bad news for Spurs as transfer fee for Toby Alderweireld was much less than initially reported £13m

Tottenham Hotspur supporters will be disappointed to learn that the transfer fee for Toby Alderweireld is actually considerably less than what was initially reported, per Jonathan Veal.

The Press Association’s reporter for Spurs has found that Daniel Levy and Co. netted a fee closer to €5m (£4.25m) for the 32-year-old, well off the £13m reported by the Guardian and various other outlets.

Alderweireld sought an exit this summer and had his wish granted when he completed a transfer to Qatari side Al-Duhail after six years with Spurs.

Fans may now question the decision to sell the Belgian centre-back who had played a key role for the side ever since he joined and was one of few senior players.

There’s also a concerning difference between the figures found by major outlets and what Veal’s found fee, it appears as though Spurs actually sold their key player for over 65% less than was first reported.

Spurs have saved themselves from paying Alderweireld £100,000-a-week, per the Athletic, for the next two years though. However, it may not turn out to be a massive saving after all depending on what they pay the long-serving ace’s replacement and how that individual fares for the North London outfit.

Levy now faces criticism from the club’s supporters after this decision, especially as the side are yet to finalise the signing of another centre-back.