As Barcelona prepare to welcome Lionel Messi back to pre-season training, despite not being able to re-register him at this point, board members, Mateu Alemany, Rafa Yuste and Ramon Planes have all travelled to Germany along with the team looking to close multiple transfer deals.

According to Sport, the appearance of Planes on the next stage of Barca’s pre-season tour is significant.

The trio will continue working hard in order to ensure the club make enough sales so that Messi can be re-signed, and the Catalan’s other four new signings can also be registered.

Joan Laporta and his board look to be doing everything they can to try and dig the club out of the huge hole that former president, Josep Maria Bartomeu, and his board left Barca in.

Noises coming out of the club suggest that everything still remains positive, but with only a fortnight to go until the start of the league season, things will surely start to get a little fraught.