Bid expected: Man City set to fall short of Aston Villa’s British record valuation for Jack Grealish

Jack Grealish’s performances at Euro 2020 were always going to attract attention, but you do have to wonder if it’s actually worked out well for Aston Villa.

Grealish’s ability has never been in any doubt, but one of the main worries comes with how he would actually fare at an “elite” club. At Villa he’s the centre of attention and the team is built around him, but that may not be the case if he does move.

With England this summer there were so many games that were crying out for his ability, but he was usually reduced to a late cameo appearance – that’s all well and good when things go well in a short tournament, but it’s not a situation he should accept for the long-term.

It was always expected that there would be interest, and the Daily Mail have indicated that Man City are going to make an opening offer of £75m to sign him this summer.

That is worrying for Villa fans, but there’s also plenty of encouraging news in the report too.

It’s suggested that Villa want a British-record fee of at least £100m so they’ll need to up that offer, while it’s also thought that Villa will offer Grealish a huge new contract to convince him to stay.

You also have to wonder if he would start every week for City so that will also come into things, but this looks like a story that will run deep into the window.