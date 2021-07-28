Chelsea are in talks with Sevilla over the signing of centre-back Jules Koundé and a fresh report has detailed how much they are willing to pay.

It emerged yesterday in a surprise report that the Blues are prioritising Koundé as they look to add to a crowded centre-back class.

Koundé has been linked with a whole host of clubs this summer, but Chelsea were not heavily linked given the wealth of options Thomas Tuchel has in defence.

Despite that, it seems the Blues are now favourites to pull off a move, and ESPN have reported that talks are indeed ongoing.

The report claims the deal could be worth up to €70 million, just €10million less than the centre-back’s release clause.

Though, it’s unclear whether that would be upfront cash following suggestions Kurt Zouma could be included in the deal.

Sevilla do need to sell in order to strengthen this summer, but the sale of Bryan Gil, which saw them bag €25million and Erik Lamela strengthened their hand over Koundé negotiations.

The report claims Real Madrid were also interested in Koundé, but that interest fell away after the departure of Zinedine Zidane.