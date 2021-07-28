Thomas Tuchel will need to get to work quickly if he wants the deal for Sevilla’s Jules Kounde to get over the line successfully.

There’s little doubt that the centre-back is one of La Liga’s hottest properties and, assuming he moves to the English top-flight, he’ll be a huge miss in Andalusia.

Julen Lopetegui can at least console himself with the fact that Kurt Zouma will come the other way if Chelsea can get things over the line.

However, as Goal.com’s Chelsea correspondent, Nizaar Kinsella, noted in a tweet on Thursday afternoon, things might not be as easy as they first appeared.

Kounde is progressing well. Zouma seems to be open to joining Sevilla despite PL clubs looking at hijacking the talks. Chelsea have plenty left to do business for two more big signings if they pull it off as a swap. #CFC — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) July 28, 2021

According to Kinsella, there’s still a lot of work to be done on the transfer, and the Premier League vultures are circling and waiting to pounce and hijack any deal that might be in place between Sevilla and Chelsea.

Clearly, the quicker that things can be tied up, the better.