Menu

David Alaba tests positive for covid after training with whole Real Madrid squad

Real Madrid CF
Posted by

David Alaba has sparked cause for concern at Real Madrid early in his pre-season training.

The new Los Blancos signing only recently linked up with his new teammates due to participation at Euro 2020.

And he has already been spotted leaving training ground at Valdebebas by GOL’s Sergio Quirante.

MORE: Varane deal hailed as key for Man Utd

Alaba is believed to have returned to Real Madrid’s training centre soon after when he was informed he had tested positive for coronavirus.

Concerningly, Quirante reports that Alaba trained with the rest of the Real Madrid players yesterday and the club are now hoping no more players test positive as they continue their pre-season preparations.

David Alaba
More Stories / Latest News
Mikel Arteta faces complete overhaul of one Arsenal position as offer is prepared for star
Raphael Varane to Manchester United hailed as ‘extremely key’ and signal of Red Devils’ intent
Wayne Rooney could face Derby County sack after leaked images

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The players are subject to daily testing and they do have plenty of time before their next pre-season clash, against AC Milan on August 8.

But should more players test positive in the coming days, it could put a huge spanner in the works for Carlo Ancelotti’s pre-season preparations for the new season.

More Stories Carlo Ancelotti David Alaba

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.