David Alaba has sparked cause for concern at Real Madrid early in his pre-season training.

The new Los Blancos signing only recently linked up with his new teammates due to participation at Euro 2020.

And he has already been spotted leaving training ground at Valdebebas by GOL’s Sergio Quirante.

MORE: Varane deal hailed as key for Man Utd

Alaba is believed to have returned to Real Madrid’s training centre soon after when he was informed he had tested positive for coronavirus.

Concerningly, Quirante reports that Alaba trained with the rest of the Real Madrid players yesterday and the club are now hoping no more players test positive as they continue their pre-season preparations.

? Alaba, positivo en Covid ? A las 12h abandonaba Valdebebas. ? Ayer realizó el entrenamiento vespertino junto a todo el grupo, esperemos que no haya más positivos. — Sergio Quirante (@SQuirante) July 28, 2021

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The players are subject to daily testing and they do have plenty of time before their next pre-season clash, against AC Milan on August 8.

But should more players test positive in the coming days, it could put a huge spanner in the works for Carlo Ancelotti’s pre-season preparations for the new season.