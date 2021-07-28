David Beckham had to negotiate discussions with Police during a holiday in Italy.

Beckham was spotted moored in his yacht off the Amalfi Coast in Italy, and while sunbathing, sons Cruz and Harper, aged 16 and 10 respectively, took the jetski out for a cruise.

That led to the emergence of an Italian police boat, and Beckham answered questions before showing a document ahead of being left in peace.

Though, the officer involved did reportedly ask for a selfie from Becks with whom he shared a fist pump before moving on.

MORE: Rooney could get Derby County sack after leaked images

According to a Sun source, the incident was likely over the fact Beckham’s children were jet skiing despite being under the age of 18, the minimum age to drive jet skis in Italy.

The source claimed the police officer showed up shortly after the children had taken to the water and his arrival saw Beckham call his sons back aboard the yacht.

The source said: “The kids are quite young. You are meant to be 18 to jet-ski in Italy.

“Cruz and Harper had just started jet-skiing, and five minutes later the police boat arrived.

“David was sun-bathing and he immediately left the deck and went downstairs to deal with it.

“Both Cruz and Harper were wearing life-jackets and staying very near the yacht so it is hard to see what the problem was.

“David seemed to call to them to come back to the yacht, and they anchored the jet-ski.

“The questioning by the police went on for about 45 minutes although it all looked quite amicable.

“At one point, they asked for documents which David showed them. During the questioning the police recognised David and seemed to chat to him. They even asked him for a selfie.

“Then, at the end, David leant over for a friendly fist-bump and the police sped away.

“The Guardia Finanza usually deal with drug and people smuggling so I am sure they had better things to do.”