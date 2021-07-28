Thomas Tuchel and Chelsea have been dealt a huge blow after Borussia Dortmund all but confirmed that Erling Haaland would be staying in the Bundesliga this season.

The striker had been the subject of serious interest from the west Londoners, and may well still end up at Stamford Bridge, however, it won’t be this summer.

“Will Haaland stay this summer? Yes,” Dortmund’s head of first team football, Sebastian Kehl, told Bild, cited by the Daily Express.

“In the discussions with Raiola for Malen, I did not have the feeling we have to meet again about Haaland. We don’t want to give him up.”

This time next year could be an entirely different story.

Manchester City, Manchester United, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, as well as Juventus, have all shown an interest in the player in the recent past.

With Haaland’s release clause dropping down to €75m in 2022, any move away from Dortmund will more than likely be to a club that has a decent relationship with his agent, Mino Raiola, as much as their ability to offer a genuine shot at the game’s biggest prizes.