Done deal: French side confirm the signing of Liverpool ace on a permanent deal

While Liverpool had all kinds of problems in the centre of their defence last season due to injuries, the full-back spots were pretty solid and it’s clear that Robertson and Alexander-Arnold are going to start when fit.

It means it’s always going to be tough for any youngsters to break into the team, while Yasser Larouci was always going to be third choice at best in his favoured left-back spot.

There had been some noise during the season that he wasn’t happy and may leave in the summer, and that’s now happened after it was confirmed by French side Troyes that he’s signed on a permanent basis:

? Yasser Larouci en bleu&blanc pour les 5 prochaines saisons ! ?

Le latéral gauche de 20 ans quitte le @LFC et s’engage avec l’Estac jusqu’en 2026 ! ??

Bienvenue à Troyes Yasser ! ?

Plus d’infos ? https://t.co/DK8G0fMfo4#mercato #TeamEstac ??? pic.twitter.com/WBoYTdHQu1 — ESTAC Troyes (@estac_officiel) July 28, 2021

It’s not quite clear from the announcement if this is a free transfer at the end of his contract or if there’s a fee involved with the move, but it now gives him a realistic chance of playing first-team football and it will be interesting to see how good he can be.