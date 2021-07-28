Done deal: German giants confirm the signing of Barcelona starlet

Barcelona have been famous for years for their outstanding youth system, but they do tend to lose a lot of those young talents to overseas clubs as they look for first-team football.

The latest appears to be Iker Bravo who was confirmed as a signing by Bayer Leverkusen earlier today:

???????? ?? Iker Bravo (16) has joined the Bayer 04 youth academy from FC Barcelona! pic.twitter.com/PRNs16Kxav — Bayer 04 Leverkusen (@bayer04_en) July 28, 2021

He’s still only 16 so he could be a few years away from the first team, but he’s a striker who already stands at 184cm tall, while he’s also been a regular for Spain at youth level so he’s clearly a huge talent for the future.

Get Football News Germany also picked up on the news and suggest that Leverkusen beat multiple European sides to his signature, but it also sounds like he made the move because he feels it’s best for his future.

They indicate that Leverkusen have convinced Bravo and his family that his next steps will be best-served with the club, and it will be interesting to watch his development over the next few years.