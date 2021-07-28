Former Arsenal star turned Ajax Director of Football has confirmed that the Gunners have not made ‘any contact’ with the Dutch powerhouses over Andre Onana, according to Football.London via Voetbal Pro.

Football.London report that the Gunners plan to recruit a new goalkeeper before the transfer window closes, as they search for competition for Bernd Leno.

The UK outlet stress that Aaron Ramsdale is Mikel Arteta’s first-choice stopper, but the Gunners have already failed with two transfer bids as Bournemouth hold out for £30m.

Before concrete interest in the ace who was with England for the Euros emerged, Arsenal were heavily linked with Ajax star Andre Onana, but it appears that they’ve not formalised their interest with Ajax.

Marc Overmars, the former Arsenal winger who is now a director of football with Ajax, told Voetbal Pro that the Dutch side have not had ‘any contact’ with the Gunners.

With Overmars also casting doubt over a deal being struck with Lyon for the Cameroonian star, this seems like the perfect time for Arsenal to strike in a cut-price transfer move.

This looks to be a massive missed opportunity by Arsenal as Voetbal Primeur report via NOS that Ajax value Onana between €6m and €9m, a bargain fee for someone with Onana’s experience and promise.

Here is what Overmars had to say on the interest in Onana:

“[I’m] not sure if we will get a deal with Lyon, there has not been contact for a week.”

“Another club were also interested, but they already have another goalkeeper. Arsenal were also mentioned, but I have not had any contact with them.”

Onana is currently serving a ban relating to a doping charge, the Court of Arbitration for Sport cut down the initial 12-month suspension handed out by UEFA, meaning that Onana can train from September 4 and is eligible to play again competitively from November 4.

This incident is no doubt a contributor to the relatively low fee that Ajax will command for the 25-year-old, but so is the fact that Onana is in the final year of his contract.

With there being no guarantee that the next man Arsenal bring in will take over the No.1 spot from Leno, it seems risky for the Gunners to shell out around £30m for Ramsdale when another gifted young stopper like Onana is available for less than €10m.