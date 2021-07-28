Tottenham are said to have submitted a ‘monstrous’ bid to land prime defensive target Cristian Romero.

Romero quickly became a target for Spurs and their new transfer chief Fabio Paratici after impressive performances for club and country this season.

The centre-back starred in yet another impressive campaign for Atalanta, as they finished third, and he followed that up by winning Copa América with Argentina.

MORE: Paratici agrees contract terms with Romero ahead of transfer

During this season, Romero’s loan spell with Atalanta was made permanent, but it seems he could be on the move already.

Reports claim Tottenham are very interested in a move and that Romero himself is also keen to make the switch to north London.

Meanwhile, CalcioMercato via SportWitness claim Spurs have made a ‘monstrous’ offer of €55million in a bid to complete the move.

It’s reported that Atalanta could still make things difficult for Tottenham, but it’s stated that this sizable offer comes after Spurs made it clear they would be making a ‘final offer’ for Romero.

That means this could be a Atalanta’s last chance to make a quick buck after only spending around £13.6million to sign Romero permanently this summer.