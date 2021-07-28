Fabrizio Romano clarifies Liverpool links to Italy star amid rumours of €100m bid

Fabrizio Romano has clarified Liverpool’s reported interest in signing Juventus star Federico Chiesa.

Liverpool fans were understandably excited when reports began to circulate over their interest in Chiesa.

The Juventus star was a joy to watch at Euro 2020, as Roberto Mancini’s Italy went all the way and won it.

Italian publication La Repubblica went as far as suggesting that Liverpool had tabled a €100m bid for the 23-year-old.

Though, the report claimed that Juventus snubbed the offer, with Chiesa not up for sale this summer.

Party pooper Fabrizio Romano has now casted doubt on both Liverpool’s interest and that bid.

MORE: Liverpool see massive €100m transfer offer rejected after Klopp asked for signing of world-class attacker

Fabrizio Romano took to Twitter to essentially rubbish all links that had been made between Chiesa and Liverpool.

Liverpool have NOT made an official bid for Federico Chiesa despite rumours. There’s nothing going on and no chance to sign him this summer. ??? #LFC Liverpool board knows about Juventus stance. Chiesa is considered ‘untouchable’ – FC Bayern are aware of this decision too. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 28, 2021

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

It looks as though this is the perfect case of transfer news being fabricated in the midst of silly season.

Liverpool fans are starving at current, with their club not appearing to do a great deal in the transfer market.

Links to Chiesa were the perfect way to spark a transfer frenzy in the Liverpool fanbase.

Unfortunately for the Reds faithful, it doesn’t look as though there was even a modicum of truth to them.

Click here for more of the latest Liverpool news