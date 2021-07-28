Former Colombian footballer wants to see Everton ace with national team

This summer, Colombia national team manager Reinaldo Rueda decided not to have Everton FC midfielder James Rodriguez for the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers and Copa America.

Rueda’s decision was controversial in Colombia, considering the player’s status in his native country. The decision to leave Rodriguez generated a deep division of opinions among the fans.

During the program Futbolred (via Marca), former Colombian footballer Adolfo Valencia discussed the issue regarding Rodriguez. Valencia states that the time has come for Rodriguez to “understand and acknowledge that mistakes are sometimes made.”

Valencia went on to share his experiences working with managers during his playing career and went on to say, “I also got angry with coaches, but one later understands why things happen.”

Despite telling Rodriguez that he’s in the wrong, Valencia stated that he wants to see the Everton midfielder back with the Colombia national team.

“[Rodriguez] must return to the National Team and wear the ’10’, but he must mature and understand that just as he is important,” Valencia said.

Colombia will play its World Cup qualifiers in September when they face Bolivia and Chile. It will be interesting to see whether Rodriguez earns a call-up from Rueda.