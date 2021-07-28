Fulham preparing to make another offer for Flamengo starlet

After having the first offer by Rodrigo Muniz rejected by Flamengo, Fulham FC isn’t giving up on landing the striker and prepares a new attack at the request of manager Marco Silva.

Brazilian media outlet O Dia reports that Fulham is preparing a loan offer with an obligation to buy if the player hits goals, which will be very accessible. The report states that the English club wants to propose a €1-million for the 12-month loan, with the obligation clause being €8-million.

Fulham can’t offer an outright purchase, and they aren’t the only club expressing interest in Muniz. Al Nasr, from the United Arab Emirates, is another club that is interested in Muniz and already has a financial agreement in line with the athlete’s representatives.

However, Fulham’s project appeals more to the player because of how the team has shown interest. Furthermore, it appears as though Fulham wants to rely on the South American market to earn promotion into the Premier League.

It will be interesting to see whether Flamengo accepts this second offer.