Patrick Vieira certainly isn’t hanging about at Crystal Palace, with one podcaster giving a positive update on another prospective signing for the south Londoners.

According to This is Futbol, Dan Cook has suggested that a move for Fulham’s Joachim Anderson is still progressing.

MORE: Klopp still a big fan

“Everything that I’m led to believe about Joachim Andersen’s proposed move to Crystal Palace is that it’s continuing to progress,” he said on the HLTCO podcast.

“We are, of course, still waiting for an official announcement in relation to the deal.”

Since the end of last season, Palace have released 22 players and Vieira has set about bringing in a handful of new faces for what promises to be an interesting campaign in 2021/22.

The Danish defender helped his country to the semi-final of the European Championship before they were beaten by England at Wembley.

He also had an impressive campaign with Fulham despite their relegation, and if Vieira can secure his services, it would represent good business for the Eagles.

More Stories / Latest News Leeds United star without an appearance in two years tipped to make waves in the Champions League Video: Elneny mistake sees Watford grab an equaliser against Arsenal in pre-season friendly Potential disaster looming for Chelsea as Haaland tipped to make Liverpool switch

The only issue for Palace fans might be just how different their first-team will look at the start of the new campaign, and whether Vieira has managed to mould them into something approaching a coherent unit.