Fabrizio Romano gives latest update on Chelsea transfer talks to sign France international

Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Chelsea’s efforts to sign Jules Kounde from Sevilla.

While Chelsea had been lying dormant in the summer transfer window to date, they exploded into life on Tuesday afternoon as Fabrizio Romano revealed live on Twitch that they were in talks to sign Kounde from Sevilla.

Kounde is a highly-rated French international, who is regarded as one of the best young centre-backs on the planet.

With Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva, Cesar Azpilicueta and Antonio Rudiger all in the final years of their respective contracts, it’s easy to see why Chelsea are dipping into the market for a new player in that position.

Marina Granovskaia now appears to be hard at work attempting to strike a deal for the 22-year-old, one which could see Kurt Zouma head the other way. Here’s the latest from Fabrizio Romano.

Chelsea are pushing for Koundé. Kurt Zouma could be included in the negotiation as Sevilla appreciate him. Talks ongoing – Emerson Palmieri is not even an option, as of now. ? #CFC Koundé is the main target now for Chelsea, as revealed yesterday. Work in progress – today too… https://t.co/8OyYXqxd4g — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 28, 2021

Manchester United yesterday announced that they had agreed a deal in principle to sign Raphael Varane from Real Madrid.

While Kounde has not yet achieved anything in the game quite like Varane has, you can see why Chelsea are pursuing the Sevilla star, rather than battling Man United for the signature of Varane.

Chelsea have previously made expensive mistakes by signing players around Varane’s age (28), who will be given long-term, expensive contracts, while also having little resale potential.

Signing Kounde – who is very much up and coming – is a clear indication that Granovskaia has grown frustrated by the club throwing money in the bin in the transfer market.

