Concern for Liverpool as Jurgen Klopp privately expresses frustration with current situation

Jurgen Klopp is understood to be increasingly frustrated by his lack of backing from Liverpool owners FSG, according to Football Insider.

Klopp has done a quite remarkable job at Anfield, leading Liverpool’s escape from mediocrity and turning them into English and European champions.

The German has written his name into Liverpool folklore and is adored by the supporters. Yet, his bosses don’t appear to take much notice of that.

FSG allowed Gini Wijnaldum, a key player for Klopp, to walk out the door on a free transfer, with no replacement yet being brought in.

Liverpool’s transfer activity this summer has been virtually non-existent, and Klopp appears to be at the end of his tether with it.

MORE: Fabrizio Romano clarifies Liverpool links to Italy star amid rumours of €100m bid

As per Football Insider, Klopp has expressed his frustration and discontentment with friends and family, with Klopp feeling as though he doesn’t have the sufficient backing.

While there is not thought to be any threat of the German walking out the door, Liverpool fans will no doubt be concerned to hear he is, at current, unhappy.

Klopp quite evidently loves managing Liverpool, but there’s only so much frustration he will be able to withstand – he’s only human, after all.

You wonder if a job opportunity arises which tempts him towards the end of his Liverpool contract, which is due to run until 2024, he could move elsewhere.

Click here for more of the latest transfer news